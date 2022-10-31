Philips Hue Refurb Sale Offers a Rare Chance to Save on Premium Smart Lighting

Whether you're throwing a party, enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning or settling in to watch a Friday night flick, a set of smart lights can help set the tone. But making the switch to smart bulbs can be pricey, especially if you're starting from scratch. But for a limited time only, you can shop and save big compared with shopping new. These deals are worth your time -- they're some of the best smart lights on the market in 2022. The sale ends Nov. 12, though each item is limited in supply, so they could sell out before then.

All items available at this sale are factory reconditioned, which, according to Woot, is about as close to new as you can get without actually being new. All products have been inspected and restored by the original manufacturer, and they come backed by Woot's 90-day limited warranty.

There's a huge selection of both indoor and outdoor bulbs, light strips, floodlights and more available at this sale, so whether you're wanting to enhance your backyard patio or your home theater, you'll find all the gear you need at this sale. If you're looking to keep it simple, you can pick up some , $14 less than they typically sell for . They are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, boast up to 800 lumens of power and you can control them wirelessly with the Hue companion app.

If you're looking to add some color to the mix, you can grab this . It includes a Hue Bridge, which acts as a central hub so you can easily control all your smart lights at once, and four A19 bulbs, which have over 16 million possible color combinations. And whether you're a gamer, TV fanatic or a serious movie buff, this can take your content to the next level by syncing up your TV's display with your Hue smart lights for serious immersion. You can grab it for $200, which is $50 less than it sells for .

Outdoor lighting options in the sale include the worth $440 and the Ludere security light which is the only item . It regularly before being discontinued.