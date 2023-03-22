Personalize Your Space With Up to $50 off Digital Photo Frames

Digital photo frames are a great way to enjoy your memories without taking up too much space in your home. Rather than having just one print to enjoy, you can look back on thousands of great shots and special moments. Usually these frames cost a pretty penny, but today at Amazon, Anna Bella digital photo frames are discounted by up to 38%, slashing the price by up to $50.

This frame is a great addition to any room. It has a 1,280x800-pixel resolution touchscreen display for photos and short videos and it even has a sensor that will make the frame go dark when the lights are off. You can use the frame also auto-rotates your photos, so it doesn't matter if you have it set up in portrait or landscape mode.

There are two frames available in this sale, with the offering 8GB of photo and video storage for $70 and the offering up to 16GB of storage for just $10 more. You can also expand that storage by up to 128GB with an SD card, but you'll have to purchase that separately.

Using the free app, friends and family can send photos to the frame, making it a great collaborative gift for parents or grandparents. These frames also make a great gift for grads who may be headed off to college. Whether you want to spruce up your own home or are shopping for a loved one, this is a solid deal.