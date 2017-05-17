Peg Perego Polaris Sportsman Ride-On for $508 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Peg Perego Polaris Sportsman 850 ATV 24-volt Battery-Powered Ride-On in Silver for
$511.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping charge. That's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features two speeds plus reverse, a 150-lb. capacity, a 7 mph max speed, and a luggage rack.
Update: The price has dropped to $507.96.
