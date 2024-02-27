Pay Just $64 for Anker's Soundcore Life Q30 ANC Headphones If You're Quick

Whether you're commuting or just working in a noisy office, blocking out the outside world is easier with a great pair of noise-canceling headphones. It used to be that you had to spend a small fortune on a pair of ANC headphones from the likes of Bose or Sony, but that definitely isn't the case today thanks to companies like Soundcore, a sub-brand of the popular accessory outfit Anker.

The rather excellent Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones would normally sell for around $80 in the black color, but you can pick them up for just $64 if you order soon and remember to clip the on-screen coupon. Other colors are available with the same 20% discount but with a slightly higher starting price. Keep that in mind if you'd prefer a blue or pink pair.

Regardless of the color you choose, the headphones you get will sport the ability to filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound while promising up to 40 hours of music listening. Turn the active noise cancelation off and you'll extend that to 60 hours while a 5-minute top-up will get you an extra 4 hours of listening time.

As CNET's resident headphone expert David Carnoy found in his testing, "as far as sound, comfort level and build quality go, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than Anker's Soundcore Life Q30 for the money." The clarity or bass definition isn't quite on par with premium Bose or Sony models, but these headphones offer balanced sound overall and only really fall short on microphone quality for voice calls.

With the kinds of features you'd expect from headphones costing much, much more, the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are a great option for those searching for noise-canceling headphones under $100 -- especially when you can get them for even less. Looking for something a little different? No problem, our list of the best headphone deals should have something right up your street.