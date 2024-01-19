Pay Just $30 and Get Soundcore's H30i Headphones With 70 Hours of Battery Life

Soundcore, the audio brand from tech accessory maker Anker, has made something of a name for itself by making solid, good-quality wireless headphones at a price that won't break the bank. Now, you can pick up a pair of the popular Soundcore H30i on-ear headphones with a discount that makes them even cheaper than normal, too.

That discount comes in two parts. First, Amazon has taken the usual $40 asking price and slashed it to just $32, but that's just the start. Next, clip the on-screen coupon and you'll save an additional 5% which brings the price down to just $30. The only catch? We don't know for how long either of these discounts will last which means ordering now is probably a good idea if you want to be absolutely certain of getting the best price possible.

The Soundcore Q30i wireless headphones come in your choice of three different colors including the rather lovely wine-like red that you can see in the image at the top of this post.

No matter the color you choose you'll get a pair of wireless headphones that can run for 70 full hours on a single charge. Need more? Just a five-minute top-up via USB-C will get you an additional four hours of battery life should you need to give them a boost. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.3, while the Soundcore app lets you customize your own EQ settings to get the perfect sound, too.

