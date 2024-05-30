Pay Just $210 and Bag a 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for Less Than the 64GB Model

When you're in the market for picking up a new tablet there is no shortage of options. Samsung might be better known for its phones and appliances, but it's also responsible for some of our favorite tablets, too. They're often cheaper than iPads, and they can be a solid option for people who prefer their tablets to run Android rather than iPadOS. Right now you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with a whopping 128GB of storage for just $210. Not only is that a $60 savings, but it's also cheaper than the price you'd pay for the 64GB model as well.

That alone makes this one of the best tablet deals around right now, but it's one that we don't expect to stick around for long. Amazon has it listed as a limited-time deal which means that it could end at any moment and without warning.

If you get your order in soon you can look forward to receiving a tablet with a big 11-inch display as well as quad speakers so you always get the best sound no matter the orientation you happen to have it in. You'll also benefit from a durable design and get to choose between a black and silver finish.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and this model comes with an upgraded 8GB of RAM. Power users can also expand that storage to 1TB by installing a memory card, too.