Paw Patrol Snowplow Rescue Everest Playset for $7 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the IONIX Jr. Paw Patrol Snowplow Rescue Everest Playset for $6.71. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. It features 41 blocks, one Everest figure, and one sticker sheet.
