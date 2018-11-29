  • CNET
  Paw Patrol Figure for $6 + pickup at Walmart

Paw Patrol Figure for $6 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 6 minutes ago
$6 Buy Now

Walmart offers Paw Patrol Figures in Chase's Cruiser (pictured), Rubble's Crane, or Skye's Rescue Jet for $5.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our May mention of another Paw Patrol figure and the lowest price we could find for any of these by at least $7. Each includes a dog character figure and vehicle.

