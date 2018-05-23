  • CNET
  • Parrot Jumping Night Mini Drone for $30 + free shipping

Parrot Jumping Night Mini Drone for $30 + free shipping

TechRabbit offers the Parrot Jumping Night Mini Drone in Buzz (White) for $44.99. Coupon code "DNPAR20" knocks that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. (For further comparison, we saw two drones for $50 in January.) Deal ends May 30. Features include:
  • 2.6-foot maximum jumping height & 4.4 mph maximum speed
  • 640x480 wide-angle camera
  • 2 LED lights
  • microphone & speaker
  • 4GB internal storage
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • remote control and live streaming via the FreeFlight Jumping mobile app
  • rechargeable battery with up to 20 minutes of run-time per charge
