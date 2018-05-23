Parrot Jumping Night Mini Drone for $30 + free shipping

TechRabbit offers the Parrot Jumping Night Mini Drone
in Buzz (White) for $44.99. Coupon code "DNPAR20" knocks that to $29.99
. With free shipping
, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. (For further comparison, we saw two drones for $50 in January.) Deal ends May 30. Features include:
- 2.6-foot maximum jumping height & 4.4 mph maximum speed
- 640x480 wide-angle camera
- 2 LED lights
- microphone & speaker
- 4GB internal storage
- 802.11ac wireless
- remote control and live streaming via the FreeFlight Jumping mobile app
- rechargeable battery with up to 20 minutes of run-time per charge