  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Parrot Hydrofoil Orak Drone w/ Camera for $20 + free shipping

Parrot Hydrofoil Orak Drone w/ Camera for $20 + free shipping

Published: 5 hours ago / Deal expires in 9 days from now / Buy Now
$20 Buy Now

TechRabbit offers the Parrot Hydrofoil Orak Drone in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. That's a $10 drop from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $10.) It can be used as a boat or drone and features a 640x480 camera and speeds of 6 mph in water and 11 mph in the air. Deal ends May 3.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!