Parrot BeBop 2 Adventurer FPV Drone Bundle for $480 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, B&H Photo Video offers the Parrot BeBop 2 Adventurer FPV Drone Bundle in White for $479.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. The drone features a Parrot P7 dual-core processor, quad-core GPU, 8GB flash memory, 14-megapixel camera, 1080p video recording at 30fps, 802.11ac wireless, GPS, 984-foot maximum operating distance, and rechargeable battery with up to 25 minutes of run-time per charge. It also includes Cockpit Glasses, Skycontroller, and a backpack. Deal ends today.
