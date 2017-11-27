Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Ed. Quadricopter for $130 + free shipping

Best Buy via eBay offers the Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Edition Quadricopter Drone in Snow for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal for any color today by $20 and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit.



It features a 720p 30fps camera with 92° wide-angle lens, 802.11n wireless, FPV and remote control via the AR.FreeFlight app, 165-foot control range, automatic stabilization system, 3D compass, USB 2.0, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge.