Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Ed. Quadricopter for $130 + free shipping

Best Buy via eBay offers the Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Edition Quadricopter Drone in Snow for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal for any color today by $20 and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit.
It features a 720p 30fps camera with 92° wide-angle lens, 802.11n wireless, FPV and remote control via the AR.FreeFlight app, 165-foot control range, automatic stabilization system, 3D compass, USB 2.0, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!