Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Ed. Quadcopter for $80 + pickup at Micro Center

For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Edition Quadcopter Drone for $79.99. That's $50 under our mention from last week, the lowest price we could find now by $100, and the best price we've seen.
It features a 720p 30fps camera with 92° wide-angle lens, 802.11n wireless, FPV and remote control via the AR.FreeFlight app, 165-foot control range, automatic stabilization system, 3D compass, USB 2.0, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge.
