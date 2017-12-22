Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Ed. Quadcopter for $50 + free shipping

Best Buy offers the Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Edition Quadcopter Drone in Snow for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago (which also required in-store pickup) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $100.) It features a 720p 30fps camera with 92° wide-angle lens, 802.11n wireless, FPV and remote control via the AR.FreeFlight app, 165-foot control range, automatic stabilization system, 3D compass, USB 2.0, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge.



Select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas when ordered by December 24 at 4 pm local time.