Parrot Airborne Cargo Mini Drone with Camera for $50 + free shipping

TechRabbit offers the Parrot Airborne Cargo Mini Drone with Camera in Mars (White) or Travis (Yellow) for $79.99. Coupon code "DNDRONE30" cuts that to $49.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $10, although we saw it for $20 less a year ago (although that required in-store pickup). It features a VGA camera, 11.18 mph top speed, gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, 65.6-foot operating range, top-mounted cargo base plate, figurine, remote control via the Free Flight Mini mobile app, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to nine minutes of flight-time per charge. Deal ends January 16.