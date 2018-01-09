  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Parrot Airborne Cargo Mini Drone with Camera for $50 + free shipping

Parrot Airborne Cargo Mini Drone with Camera for $50 + free shipping

Published: 9 hours ago / Deal expires in 7 days from now / Buy Now
$50 Buy Now

TechRabbit offers the Parrot Airborne Cargo Mini Drone with Camera in Mars (White) or Travis (Yellow) for $79.99. Coupon code "DNDRONE30" cuts that to $49.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $10, although we saw it for $20 less a year ago (although that required in-store pickup). It features a VGA camera, 11.18 mph top speed, gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, 65.6-foot operating range, top-mounted cargo base plate, figurine, remote control via the Free Flight Mini mobile app, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to nine minutes of flight-time per charge. Deal ends January 16.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!