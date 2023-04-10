Paramount Plus Celebrates Its New Series 'Rabbit Hole' With a 1-Month Free Trial

It seems like there are more and more streaming services popping up everyday, which makes it tough to know which ones are actually worth subscribing to. Paramount Plus is one of our favorites available in 2023, and if you've been curious to see what it has to offer, right now you can try it out for free. To celebrate the release of its new original series Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland, Paramount Plus is extending its free trial by three extra weeks (one month total) when you use the promo code RABBITHOLE during signup. This offer is available through April 26, so be sure to sign up before then.

Paramount Plus offers two different memberships that you can try out for free with this promo code offer. The $5-a-month Essential plan gives you access to Paramount Plus shows and movies with limited commercials, as well as NFL on CBS, top EPL soccer and CBS live news. While the $10-a-month Premium plan has no ads, it gives you access to additional sports and your local CBS channel, and allows you to download shows and movies to watch on the go.

You can also use this coupon code on the Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle so you can try out both streaming services for free. Both the Essential and Premium plan bundles are $12 a month, and give you full access to Showtime's entire library of shows and movies. Just be aware that, after your free trial expires, you'll automatically be charged the full amount for whatever subscription you choose, though you can cancel your membership at any time.