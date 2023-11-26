Pair Your Black Friday Apple Watch Purchase With These Cyber Monday Band Discounts

If you snagged a Black Friday Apple Watch deal, the next thing you need to do on Cyber Monday is stock up on Apple Watch bands. The interchangeable bands are one of the best features of the Apple Watch, allowing you to change up the look and feel whenever you wish. And right now you can snag official Apple bands with as much as 50% off regular prices at both Verizon and Amazon.

If you bought the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale, you can grab a couple of the 49mm bands to go with it, including 50% off the Alpine Loop and Trail Loop in various colors, dropping them down to $50 at Verizon (or $60 at Amazon). These bands also work with 44mm and 45mm Apple Watch models, so you can use them with the larger Series 9 model and older models, too.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023 Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

Prefer the Sport Band? Verizon has select colors on sale from just $25, down from $49, and Amazon has dropped prices down as low as $28 on the special Black Unity and Pride Edition bands. The Sport Loop is also available from $30.

And be sure to check out the other Cyber Monday Apple deals for more price cuts on Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods and more.