Pair Your Black Friday Apple Watch Purchase With These Cyber Monday Band Discounts
Load up on official Apple Watch bands with as much as 50% off regular prices.
If you snagged a Black Friday Apple Watch deal, the next thing you need to do on Cyber Monday is stock up on Apple Watch bands. The interchangeable bands are one of the best features of the Apple Watch, allowing you to change up the look and feel whenever you wish. And right now you can snag official Apple bands with as much as 50% off regular prices at both Verizon and Amazon.
If you bought the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale, you can grab a couple of the 49mm bands to go with it, including 50% off the Alpine Loop and Trail Loop in various colors, dropping them down to $50 at Verizon (or $60 at Amazon). These bands also work with 44mm and 45mm Apple Watch models, so you can use them with the larger Series 9 model and older models, too.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
Prefer the Sport Band? Verizon has select colors on sale from just $25, down from $49, and Amazon has dropped prices down as low as $28 on the special Black Unity and Pride Edition bands. The Sport Loop is also available from $30.
And be sure to check out the other Cyber Monday Apple deals for more price cuts on Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods and more.
More Cyber Monday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
- Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Has Started: AirPods Pro and More Hit Lowest Prices We've Seen
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Cyber Monday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Cyber Monday Deals by category
- The Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best BCyber Monday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Cyber Monday PS5 Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals