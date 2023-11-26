X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Pair Your Black Friday Apple Watch Purchase With These Cyber Monday Band Discounts

Load up on official Apple Watch bands with as much as 50% off regular prices.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Adam Oram
apple-watch-bands.png
Apple/CNET

If you snagged a Black Friday Apple Watch deal, the next thing you need to do on Cyber Monday is stock up on Apple Watch bands. The interchangeable bands are one of the best features of the Apple Watch, allowing you to change up the look and feel whenever you wish. And right now you can snag official Apple bands with as much as 50% off regular prices at both Verizon and Amazon

See at Verizon
See at Amazon

If you bought the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale, you can grab a couple of the 49mm bands to go with it, including 50% off the Alpine Loop and Trail Loop in various colors, dropping them down to $50 at Verizon (or $60 at Amazon). These bands also work with 44mm and 45mm Apple Watch models, so you can use them with the larger Series 9 model and older models, too. 

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023

Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

Prefer the Sport Band? Verizon has select colors on sale from just $25, down from $49, and Amazon has dropped prices down as low as $28 on the special Black Unity and Pride Edition bands. The Sport Loop is also available from $30.

And be sure to check out the other Cyber Monday Apple deals for more price cuts on Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods and more.

More Cyber Monday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

Cyber Monday Deals by category

Cyber Monday Deals by price