This StackSocial Deal Knocks Over $200 Off a Lifetime Rosetta Stone Subscription

If you're a primarily auditory learner, Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app on the market in 2023. And while a lifetime subscription is typically pretty pricey at $399, right now we've got a deal that can help you get signed up for a lot less. Rosetta Stone is already offering a $200 discount, but when you sign up through StackSocial and use the promo code ROSETTA at checkout, you can save an extra $39, which drops the price down to just $160. Though this offer is only avalable through Nov. 9, so be sure to get signed up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. Of course, even those who do not plan on traveling far from home can benefit from improved language skills. Whether you want to speak with international neighbors or enjoy media from other places, hobbyists can take advantage of this deal too.

Every single lesson, no matter the language, is broken up into manageable chunks, both online and off. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.