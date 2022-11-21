Oura's Black Friday Deal Saves You $50 on Its Latest Smart Wearable

Smart wearables like Fitbits or the Apple Watch have gotten more popular and more advanced over the years. And that means bulky watches aren't the only options out there at the moment. Oura's Gen 3 Ring is a subtle smart wearable that's small enough to wear on your finger, and right now you have a chance to pick one up on sale. Oura is offering $50 off select colors of the Gen 3 Ring, dropping the price down to $399 for the , and $449 for the . This deal is available from now until Nov. 28, so get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

The Gen 3 Ring might look like a simple piece of jewelry while you're wearing it, but one glimpse at the inside loop lets you know that this is a seriously advanced piece of tech. It's equipped with multiple sensors and provides detailed health data and metrics, including your heart rate, stress levels, body temperatures, sleep patterns and much more. It generates a daily readiness score based on your activity that lets you know when you should be heading to the gym or taking a rest day. And thanks to its impressive seven-day battery life and fast charging capabilities, you almost never have to take it off so you're getting a consistent stream of data. It's also water resistant up to 100 meters, so you don't even have to worry about wearing it in the pool or shower.

In his review after wearing the Oura Ring 3 for six months, CNET's Scott Stein said, "I love the daily sleep and wellness scanning of Oura's ring, because it's exactly the type of analysis that's missing from the Apple Watch."

