Oura Smart Rings Are Up to $85 Off in This Limited-Time Refurb Sale

Fitness trackers just keep getting smaller, and while you used to have to wear a dedicated wristband or smartwatch, you can now pack all that tech into a smart ring. The Oura Ring 3 is one of the best options available right now, and while the Horizon and the Heritage models would normally cost you up to $500 at stores like Best Buy, you can get them with up to refurb deals with as much as $200 off at Woot right now.

The cheaper of the two models is the Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage, which starts at $254. This ring can track your sleep, activity, stress and your overall resilience. It automatically detects when you're doing something so that it can save power, and it'll give you all the stats you need to find out how best to exercise, when you need more sleep and more. The Oura Rings are also leading the tech journey to try and track the menstrual cycle more accurately too, making them useful tools for period tracking and monitoring reproductive health.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon starts at $294, and performs all of the same tracking, but has is styled to look more like a traditional ring with a completely rounded design. Both options come in multiple colors too, but make sure to check the price as some are more expensive than others. You'll also want to ensure you pick the right size for your finger. Oura recommends considering a size up from your normal ring size to account for the sensors, though you can also order a $10 sizing kit if you're totally unsure.