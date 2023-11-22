Our Top TV Pick of 2023 Is Discounted By Up to $900 for Black Friday

If you're in the market for a new TV, Black Friday is certainly the time of year to buy one. But there's a lot of choice and Black Friday TV deals are already cropping up everywhere. If you're struggling with which one to go for, you'll be happy to know our favorite TV on the market in 2023 is seeing huge savings at Amazon -- making your decision much easier. Our TV experts pegged the TCL QM8 as the best model to go for overall thanks to its excellent image quality, brightness and contrast, and various sizes are seeing hundreds in savings.

Amazon prices start at just $898, and while the product page doesn't make the discount amount clear, this is the lowest this TV has ever gone. Until the last couple of months, this TV rarely deviated from its $1,300 retail price. If you'd like a bigger version, this TV has three larger variants you can choose from that also have discounts: the 75-inch for $1,398, the 85-inch for $2,000 and the 98-inch for $5,998. The 75-incher is a particularly appealing deal, not just because it is our favorite TV in this size class but because it is seeing the biggest savings at over $900 off.

The TCL QM8 implements mini-LED technology, which is similar to traditional LEDs, except it uses millions of tiny LEDs that can be controlled more granularly. That gives the panel a much better overall brightness and contrast ratio while keeping costs down compared to an OLED panel. The image fidelity is also made better by the HDR tech the TCL QM8 supports, including HDR10, HDR10 Plus and HLG. If you're unfamiliar with that last one, HLG is an HDR standard used by some broadcasters, especially in sports, so if you love watching them, you'll be able to see them in HDR, a nifty feature.

Another thing that makes the TCL QM8 an excellent TV for action-packed content is the 120Hz base refresh rate. More frames mean a smoother overall experience, and unlike motion smoothening technology, having a high base refresh rate doesn't give a strange feel that puts some people off. The higher base refresh rate also makes this an excellent TV if you're gaming on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or a high-end gaming PC.

As for the smart TV platform, the TCL QM8 uses Google TV, which is excellent if you're in the Google ecosystem, although you can change that by grabbing a streaming device from another brand. And if you feel that the TCL QM8 is still a bit too pricey, there are some other, more budget Black Friday TV deals you can check out.