CNET's Top-Rated Robot Vacuum Is Now $100 Off on Amazon
The Dreametech D10 Plus robot vac is excellent value at its normal price. With the on-page coupon, you can snag this vacuum for just $300.
Robot vacs are super useful and convenient, but they can be a pricey splurge. However, there are still affordable autonomous vacuums out there. No robot vac we've tested presented better bang for the buck than Dreametech's D10 Plus and it's currently $100 off, down to just $300 on Amazon with the on-page product coupon.
In our grueling tests to find the best robot vacuums for 2024, the D10 Plus tallied high marks for its performance on medium- and low-pile rugs and outmatched far more expensive robot vacuums at removing dirt from hard floor surfaces. It's also compatible with Alexa and has a self-emptying bin that lasts up to 45 days before you have to empty it.
It's not just the top-rated robot vacuum-mop combo that's discounted either. The Dreametech R10 cordless vacuum cleaner, regularly priced at $300, is discounted to $210. Use this lightweight vacuum to clean low-pile rugs, carpet, tile floors, hardwood, upholstery, curtains and more. Have more hard floor surfaces than rug? Consider the Dreametech H12 Pro wet-dry vacuum, which includes a drying feature, so you don't have to wait to use the room after cleaning. The H12 Pro is usually $560, but is on sale right now for $380 with on-page coupon.
