Our Favorite Streaming Device Is Down to Just $29 Right Now

We're spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming devices with the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google and others all offering compelling options. We've tried nearly every option on the market and the one device that takes our title of best streaming device is the Roku Express 4K Plus thanks to its balance of advanced features, ease of use and affordable price. And right now, it costs even less with a 27% discount at Amazon and elsewhere, dropping the device down to just $29. That's the lowest we have seen it go in 2023 and just a few bucks more than its best-ever price.

As its name suggests, 4K streaming is offered by this inexpensive Roku streamer with HDR support also built-in. Roku's simple streaming platform is our favorite for most folks, offering easy access to the services you know and love like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu and more. We particularly like that the platform is content-agnostic, meaning that it doesn't push any one media streaming service provider over another so you can watch exactly what you want with minimal fuss. A voice-enabled remote is included with your purchase so you can easily find movies or shows to watch, too, and Apple AirPlay is built-in for easily casting content from your iPhone to the big screen. The Roku Express 4K Plus also integrates with your smart home with support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

It's worth noting that Dolby Vision is reserved for the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and other premium Roku devices. That's probably not a dealbreaker for most people, especially when the Express 4K Plus is on sale at almost half the price, but if it's important to you then you'll need to opt for a more expensive model.