Our Favorite Smart Lock Is Down to Only $150 at Amazon While This Deal Lasts

Whether you're forgetful with your keys or you just want to add a level of convenience to your daily routine, you might want to consider a smart lock. Not only do they offer another layer of protection, but they don't require you to carry around a bulky key every time you leave the house. Our favorite smart lock, the Aqara Smart Lock U100 is heavily discounted today at Amazon, bringing it down to $150 from its $230 list price. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the page before you check out for the full savings.

One of the great things about the Aqara U100 is that it's compatible with a huge variety of systems through Matter. That means whether you're in the Google or Amazon ecosystem, you can absolutely use this, and it's easily one of the best Apple Home Key-compatible smart locks on the market right now.

As well as Home Key, it has both a keyboard and a fingerprint reader, so you can pick whatever works best for you. It can also create one-time use codes as guest passes, which is a very handy feature. And while the battery life is rated at eight months on AA batteries, there's also a USB-C port on the device to provide power should the internal batteries run out while you're locked out.

It's also durable, with an IP65 rating and ability to handle temperature ranges from -31 degree Fahrenheit to 151 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you can use this as a smart lock for your front door without worrying about the elements. That said, one thing to keep in mind is that there's no retrofit option, so you're going to have to do some deadbolt work to fit it to your door. If that seems like a bit much for you, then be sure to check out these smart home deals for some alternatives.