Our Favorite Robot Vacuum Is $100 Off at Amazon Right Now

Keeping your floors tidy can feel like a full-time job between pet hair, crumbs, dust and other debris that regularly accumulates. But investing in the right vacuum can take a lot of the load off your plate. Right now, our favorite robot vacuum overall -- the Dreametech DreameBot D10 Plus -- is on sale at Amazon for $300. Just clip the on-page coupon to take advantage of that $100 discount. We don't know how long the coupon will stick around for, so don't miss your chance to snag one at this low price.

In our tests, the DreameBot D10 Plus got high marks for its performance on medium- and low-pile rugs and outmatched other robot vacuums tested on hard floor surfaces. It's also compatible with Alexa and has a self-emptying bin you that lasts up to 45 days before you have to clean it out. Though it doesn't mean you won't have to do a thing, it definitely reduces the load for you.

It's not just the top-rated robot vacuum-mop combo that's discounted either. The Dreametech R10 cordless vacuum cleaner, regularly priced at $300, is discounted to $200. Use this lightweight vacuum to clean low-pile rugs, carpet, tile floors, hardwood, upholstery, curtains and more. Have more hard floor surfaces than rug? Consider the Dreametech H12 Pro wet dry vacuum, which includes a drying feature, so you don't have to wait to use the room after cleaning. The H12 Pro is usually $560, but is on sale right now for $330 between the direct discount and on-page coupon.

While you can certainly get your house clean with a little less elbow grease with any of these Dreametech products, there are plenty of other robot vacuum deals going on right now if these options don't suit your needs.