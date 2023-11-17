Our Favorite New Anker Mini Bluetooth Speaker Is 20% Off for Black Friday

Bose's excellent SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker sells for around $150 and sometimes goes on sale for less (it's now $119 ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday). The Soundcore Motion 300 is Anker's answer to that Bose speaker. Around the same size as the Bose, it doesn't sound quite as good, but it sounds impressive for its compact size and costs only $80 -- or $64 as part of an early Black Friday sale (black only for now). That's the lowest price we've seen for it to date.

We gave the Soundcore Motion 300 a CNET Editors' Choice award. You can read our full review to find out why.

Like the SoundLink Flex, the Motion 300 can be laid down flat with its speaker firing up toward the ceiling (or sky) or propped up as shown in the photo above. It's IPX7 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of audio at moderate volume levels. There's also support for Sony's LDAC audio codec for Android and other devices that support Bluetooth wireless streaming with LDAC.

The speaker has a bass boost button that does amp up the low end a bit. But I actually thought the speaker sounded a bit better without the bass boost engaged, because it seemed slightly overdriven with the boost on. The bass just doesn't sound that tight at higher volumes. That's where the Bose does better.

But aside from that small downside, the Soundcore Motion 300 is a very good mini Bluetooth speaker and a good value, particularly at $65. It's available in three colors but, as noted, only the black version is on sale for now.