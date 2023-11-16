Our Favorite HD Streaming Device Is Only $20 for Black Friday

A streaming device can transform just about any display with an HDMI port into a smart TV, so you can instantly access all your favorite apps, shows and movies. And with Black Friday just around the corner, now's a great time to grab one for less. There are tons of Black Friday Roku deals available, but if you don't need 4K resolution, our favorite HD streamer of 2023 is also on sale right now. You can grab the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for 33% off at Amazon and other retailers right now, which drops the price down to just $20. Though we don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend getting your order in soon if you want to nab one for your place at this price.

If you don't yet have a 4K TV or stream your content in HD anyway, this entry-level streamer is a good bargain. You don't have to worry about line of sight and the remote has a built-in button for instant access to Google Assistant, meaning you can quickly search with your voice. Simply plug it into the HDMI port on your TV, and once you're connected to your Wi-Fi, this baby can stream all your favorite shows, movies and more.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

This Chromecast device shows everything from your streaming services in one place, so you won't have to jump between apps to decide what to watch. Plus, you can manage your connected devices from your couch. And you can set parental controls if you have little ones at home. As long as you don't need all the bells and whistles, this is a solid streaming option at a bargain price.