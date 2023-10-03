Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum of 2023 Is $150 Off Right Now at Amazon

Vacuuming is already a bit of a hassle, so why make it harder than it has to be? Cordless vacuums are much lighter and more convenient than a traditional vacuum cleaner, and right now you can pick up our overall favorite model of 2023 at a serious discount. Amazon is currently offering $100 off the Tineco Pure One S11, and you can save an extra $50 by activating the instant coupon on the page, dropping the price down to just $250. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier elite vacuums in our tests, so being able to snag one for $150 off the usual price is a serious bargain. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris and automatically adjusts the suction power to help extend the battery life. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and it features an LED display so you can monitor the battery levels in real time. Plus, it's collapsable, so it can also be used as a handheld vacuum for serious versatility.

This Tineco deal is a pretty great value, but you can also check out our full roundup of all the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.