Our Favorite Budget Wi-Fi Extender Is Just $14 Right Now

Dealing with a lousy internet connection shouldn't be something that you have to put up with in 2024, especially in your own home. So when we saw that Amazon is selling one of our favorite Wi-Fi extenders at a great price, we had to share it.

Right now you can save over $20 on a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender but you need to make sure that you order before this deal ends and remember to clip the on-page coupon. Do that, and the $35 list price will be slashed to just $14. Do note that we don't know how long this price will remain available and with two different discounts that need to be applied, either could disappear at any time. And though this device regularly goes on sale, it rarely goes this low so it's worth snapping up at $14.

Just plug this Wi-Fi extender into a spare AC outlet to get up and running. It connects to both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz networks that your internet router already provides, and setup is a breeze.

There's a reason this is one of our faves and part of that is its party trick: This extender includes an Ethernet port so you can plug things like game consoles, smart home hubs and more into it for an even more reliable connection. In terms of wireless, you can expect up to AC750 speeds across up to 30 devices.

Of course, your Wi-Fi can only go as fast as your home internet so consider upgrading if you need more oomph. Be sure to check out our list of the best internet providers before you do.