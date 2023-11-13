Our Favorite 4K Streaming Device Is 38% Off for Black Friday

Roku makes the best streaming devices on the market right now, claiming nearly half the spots on our list of the best models for 2023. That includes the top spot overall, which belongs to the Roku Express 4K Plus. Right now you can pick it up for just $25 at Amazon, which is $15 off and just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen. Though there's no set expiration for this early Black Friday deal, we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

We named the Roku Express 4K Plus the best media streamer of 2023 thanks to its affordable price tag and user-friendly interface that makes it easy to find all your favorite shows and movies. Plus, it has an unbiased platform that doesn't promote one streaming service over another. It supports 4K content with HDR for vibrant colors and sharp contrast, and it has Apple AirPlay built-in so you can wirelessly stream content from your iPhone, iPad or other Apple devices. It also comes with Roku's convenient voice remote, which allows you to control your TV's power and volume, and search for shows and movies completely hands-free.

