X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Our Favorite 4K Streaming Device Is 38% Off for Black Friday

With this early Amazon deal, you can snag the Roku Express 4K Plus for just $25.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
A Roku streaming device and remote against a blue/purple background.
Roku/CNET

Roku makes the best streaming devices on the market right now, claiming nearly half the spots on our list of the best models for 2023. That includes the top spot overall, which belongs to the Roku Express 4K Plus. Right now you can pick it up for just $25 at Amazon, which is $15 off and just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen. Though there's no set expiration for this early Black Friday deal, we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

We named the Roku Express 4K Plus the best media streamer of 2023 thanks to its affordable price tag and user-friendly interface that makes it easy to find all your favorite shows and movies. Plus, it has an unbiased platform that doesn't promote one streaming service over another. It supports 4K content with HDR for vibrant colors and sharp contrast, and it has Apple AirPlay built-in so you can wirelessly stream content from your iPhone, iPad or other Apple devices. It also comes with Roku's convenient voice remote, which allows you to control your TV's power and volume, and search for shows and movies completely hands-free.

And if you're looking for more bargains, you can check out our full roundup of all the best Black Friday Roku deals for even more savings on top-rated streaming devices and smart TVs. 

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Home Entertainment Guides

TVs

Streaming & TV Accessories

Speakers

Projectors

Other Home Entertainment