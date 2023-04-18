Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Our Exclusive Coupon Code Saves You an Extra $100 on Nolah Mattresses

That's on top of the 20% discount Nolah is offering on all models during its ongoing spring sale.

Max McHone
2 min read
Nolah Evolution 15" mattress
The quality of your sleep has a huge impact on your health and mood, so it's worth investing in a mattress that's going to help you get a good night's rest. Nolah makes some of our favorite mattresses designed for side sleepers, and right now you can snag one at a serious discount. Nolah is already offering 20% off all mattresses at its ongoing spring sale, but when you use our exclusive coupon code CNET100, you can take an extra $100 off for even further savings. It's not clear how long the spring sale deals will last, but our coupon code is valid now through May 31.

Nolah makes quite a few different mattress models, so you can grab one that's suited for your needs for less right now. The 10-inch Original mattress is our favorite option for side sleepers, and is designed to contour the body to help reduce pressure on the shoulders and hips. Prices start at $1,059 for a queen-size mattress, and if you prefer a little extra support you can upgrade to the foam hybrid design for an extra $160. There's also the 15-inch Evolution mattress, which is Nolah's most popular model. It's designed to support correct spinal alignment, and is a great pick if you suffer from back pain. It's available in three different firmness levels, and you can snag a queen-size model on sale for $1,899. You'll also get two free Nolah squishy pillows, a $198 value, with every mattress purchase.

And for even more bargains, you can check out our full roundup of all the best mattress deals available now.

