Otterbox iPhone Cases Are 30% to 50% Off for Prime Day

Phone cases, especially premium ones like those from Otterbox, can be pricey. Which is why you ideally want to get them on sale. And there's plenty of that going on for Amazon Prime Day, including big discounts on all of Otterbox's iPhone cases, as well as the company's cases for Samsung Galaxy models and other smartphones. Prices on certain cases are slashed from $60 to $30.

One of the biggest discounts is on Otterbox's new OtterGrip Symmetry series case for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series models that integrates a grip into a MagSafe-enabled case (it's up to 50% off or $30). What makes it interesting is that when it's not in use, the grip retracts back into the case (it sits flush with the back of the case).

It's designed for "strong alignment and attachment with MagSafe technology and accessories without removing or repositioning the case or grip," OtterBox says. That means you could attach the case to a MagSafe car mount, for example, or a MagSafe battery or charging stand. It's a good case. I've used it.

