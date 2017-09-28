Oscar de la Renta Barbie Doll for $105 + free shipping

Mattel via Walmart continues to offer the Oscar de la Renta Barbie Doll for $104.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $70. This doll is adorned in a bridal gown from Oscar de la Renta's 2014 collection. Only 10,000 of these dolls have been produced.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!