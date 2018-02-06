Orpheus: The Saddest Music Machine for $20 + $8 s&h

ThinkGeek offers Orpheus: The Saddest Music Machine for $19.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. ThinkGeek is the only retailer officially selling this DIY robot-shaped music box in the United States, outside of GameStop, ThinkGeek's parent company, which is charging the list price of $29.99.



If you have six hours to spare, you can assemble the 221 laser-cut wood pieces required to form this melancholy music machine. Want to surprise a special someone with an Orpheus for Valentine's Day? Order before 5 pm ET today (February 6).