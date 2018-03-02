Open-Box Xbox 360 Wireless Game Controller for $18 + free shipping

Blinq offers the open-box Microsoft Xbox 360 Wireless Game Controller in Black for $23.89. Coupon code "NEWSGAMING25" knocks it to $17.92. With free shipping, that's $17 less than the best deal for a factory-sealed unit, although we saw an open-box controller for a buck less last August. This 2.4GHz wireless controller features a 30-foot range, 40 hours of life with two AA batteries (included), and 2.5mm headset jack. Deal ends March 31.
Note: No warranty information is provided, but it's covered by Blinq's 30-day money-back guarantee.
