Ooni Is Serving Up Pizza Oven Discounts of Up to 30% Off Through Memorial Day

It's never a bad time for pizza -- and with a portable pizza oven of your own, you can make fresh, stone-baked pizzas whenever you want. They're a great addition to any outdoor space and allow you and your guests to use any ingredients you want to make the perfect pizza without having to wait for delivery. Ooni is currently offering up to 30% off a wide variety of pizza ovens and accessories to celebrate Memorial Day. These offers are available now through May 29.

Ooni offers a range of portable pizza ovens for your outdoor kitchen -- or wherever you want to bring it. Some are fueled by hardwood pellets, some by charcoal and others by gas. Size varies as well, but each guarantees stone-baked pizza in 60 seconds once the oven has reached the right temperature. The Frya 12 wood-pellet pizza oven is 30% off right now, dropping the price from $349 to $244 -- that's a $105 discount. Or grab one of the bundles that include a pizza peel and cover, like this Koda 12 gas-fueled model for just $391. If you need help deciding, Ooni has a helpful oven comparison tool available.

If you're not that into pizza, don't worry. These ovens work well with other types of food, too. And if an oven isn't necessarily on your radar right now, take a look at other accessories Ooni offers: cast-iron plates and pans, digital scales, cutter blades and wheels, various pizza peels, serving boards, hardwood pellets, cookbooks, aprons and more.