Only Hours Remain to Get Microsoft Office for Windows or Mac for Just $30

Getting access to the Microsoft Office suite of apps outside of work or school can be costly, but it's also a crucial need for many professional pursuits and everyday life. That's why this deal is a great move that slashes a good chunk of the overall cost, but time is running out to cash in on the savings.

Right now, you can get your hands on a lifetime Microsoft Office 2019 license for just $30 via StackSocial and enjoy access to the apps for the life of your machine. That's a huge discount of 86%, but this is the last day to take advantage of the deal, so be sure to make your purchase soon if you want to lock in the price.

There are two versions of Office here. Mac users will get the Home and Business suite of apps, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams Classic and OneNote, while Windows users will get the Professional Plus version with additional apps like Publisher and Access. Just keep in mind that you won't get Microsoft Teams on the Windows version.

This isn't the latest version of Office, but compared with signing up for the Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals, StackSocial's offer is a better deal. There is a free Microsoft Office online alternative out there that you can use, however, it lacks several features. These days, Apple users can score Outlook as a free Mac app. Even so, the additional productivity apps available may make this bundle a sound investment.

Some important things to note: You'll get a one-time use code for a single computer, which means you won't be able to download these apps on multiple devices. That means that if you upgrade to a new computer or your current one dies, you likely won't be able to transfer the suite. These licenses also lack some of the added conveniences you'll get with a 365 subscription, including OneDrive cloud storage and cloud-based AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. Additionally, these apps should work for as long as your computer does.

Now that you have some sweet new software, you might need a computer to go with it. Be sure to check out our regularly updated list of the best laptop deals to make sure you don't overpay.