Get Your Hands on a OnePlus Pad Tablet for Just $400 With This Black Friday Offer
This is one of our favorite midrange Android tablets of 2023, and you can snag it for $80 off right now.
You'll find tons of Black Friday iPad deals available right now, but Apple isn't the only brand with top-rated tablets on sale at the moment. The OnePlus Pad is our favorite tablet of 2023 for Android users on a budget, and right now, you can pick it up for even less. Both Amazon and OnePlus are offering an early Black Friday deal that knocks $80 off the starting price, so you can pick it up for just $400. There's no set expiration for this offer, so you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out.
The OnePlus Pad hit shelves just this spring, and CNET's Scott Stein called it one of the best Android tablets in its price range, so it's an even better value when you can pick it up on sale. It has an 11.6-inch LCD display as well as a powerful eight-core Dimensity 9000 CPU for smooth performance, and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also measures just 6.5mm thick and weighs in at 552 grams (1.22 pounds), making it perfect for taking care of business while you're on the go.
There are also some discounted accessories that can help you make the most of this sleek OnePlus tablet. You can pick up the OnePlus magnetic stylus for $70 ($30 off), the magnetic keyboard for $100 ($50 off) and the folio case for $30 ($10 off), all at Amazon's Black Friday sale.
