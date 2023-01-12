Golden Globes Highlights Flight Delays ChatGPT to Rule 2023 Worst Products of CES Apple's Plan for Device Screens WWE's Stephanie McMahon Quits Social Security Benefits CNET Shopping
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

OnePlus Buds Z Hit All-Time Low of $30 Right Now

Snag a 40% discount on earbuds that are comfortable and durable enough to handle whatever your day brings.
2 min read
The OnePlus Buds Z are displayed with their charging case against a yellow background.
Amazon/CNET

Need a pair of cheap earbuds with solid sound quality durable enough to tackle whatever you face throughout your day -- including hitting the gym, taking a call on the go and more? Right now Amazon has marked down OnePlus Buds Z true wireless earbuds by 40%, bringing the cost to just $30 -- that's the lowest price we've seen. This deal won't last long, so be sure to snag a pair soon if you want to nab them for this price. 

See at Amazon

If you don't want to splurge on a pair of pricey, premium buds, there are other options out there. OnePlus Buds Z earbuds are comfortable and lightweight with an ergonomic design, and they deliver good sound quality for their price point. These budget-friendly earbuds are also are IP55-rated water- sweat- and dust-resistant, so using them on a commute or during your workout won't be a problem. Each earbud has a 10mm dynamic driver and comes with Bass Boost to enhance deep bass definition. They even play and pause music easily with in-ear detection. 

These earbuds get up to five hours of playtime per full charge, and will deliver up to a total of 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. And when you're in a hurry, just 10 minutes of fast charging will provide up to two hours of playback. 

While these earbuds lack some modern conveniences like noise cancellation and multipoint connectivity, at $30 these are still a solid deal worth considering if you don't need all bells and whistles for your everyday buds. 