OnePlus Buds Z Hit All-Time Low of $30 Right Now

Need a pair of cheap earbuds with solid sound quality durable enough to tackle whatever you face throughout your day -- including hitting the gym, taking a call on the go and more? Right now Amazon has marked down true wireless earbuds by 40%, bringing the cost to just $30 -- that's the lowest price we've seen. This deal won't last long, so be sure to snag a pair soon if you want to nab them for this price.

If you don't want to splurge on a pair of pricey, premium buds, there are other options out there. OnePlus Buds Z earbuds are comfortable and lightweight with an ergonomic design, and they deliver good sound quality for their price point. These budget-friendly earbuds are also are IP55-rated water- sweat- and dust-resistant, so using them on a commute or during your workout won't be a problem. Each earbud has a 10mm dynamic driver and comes with Bass Boost to enhance deep bass definition. They even play and pause music easily with in-ear detection.

These earbuds get up to five hours of playtime per full charge, and will deliver up to a total of 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. And when you're in a hurry, just 10 minutes of fast charging will provide up to two hours of playback.

While these earbuds lack some modern conveniences like noise cancellation and multipoint connectivity, at $30 these are still a solid deal worth considering if you don't need all bells and whistles for your everyday buds.