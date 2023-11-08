X
OnePlus 11 Deals: Up to $650 in Trade-In Credits

These deals will get you a OnePlus 11 for less than you might think, with some freebies thrown in.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Even though the OnePlus 11 has been on sale for over six months now, there still aren't a lot of deals out there, and the phone itself isn't available at a lot of retailers. For the most part, any deal you're going to find right now will involve trading in, and you won't find a place that'll completely cover the cost of a OnePlus 11 -- but you can get pretty close. Below, we've collected the deals and offers we could find, but be sure to check back regularly because we update this article with any new deals we find.

The successor to last year's OnePlus 10 Pro has a sleek, updated design and blazing speeds for gaming, plus exceptionally fast charging and a new Hasselblad-branded camera setup. The OnePlus 11 also has a 6.7-inch display, making it one of the larger options at this kind of price, and it doesn't skimp on features, with a Super AMOLED panel, adaptive frame rate up to 120Hz and an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
Andrew Lanxon/CNET

How much does the OnePlus 11 cost? 

OnePlus has long been known for offering some of the most affordable flagship devices and the OnePlus 11 is no different. 

The base model offers 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $699, or you can spec the phone up to 256GB of storage and 16GB for RAM for just $100 more. 

What colors does the OnePlus 11 come in? 

Image showing a OnePlus phone
Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Like its predecessor, there's not a great deal of choice when it comes to OnePlus 11 color options. The device is available in just two hues: eternal green and titan black. 

Best OnePlus 11 deals

OnePlus

Save $100 and trade in your old phone to save more

Go straight to the source for your OnePlus 11 order and you can save $100 on the phone right out of the gate. And if you've got an existing phone to hand over, OnePlus offers some attractive trade-in prices with as much as $690 for recent iPhones, up to $430 for select Samsung models and as much as $310 for OnePlus phones. And you can save $100 on a new tablet, too.

See at OnePlus

Best Buy

Save up to $650 in trade-in value

Order from Best Buy and you'll get up to $650 in any trade-in value you might be able to accrue by handing over your old gear.

See at Best Buy

Amazon

Save up to $401 with trade-in value

You can trade in your old devices for up to $401 in trade-in value if you've got old hardware that needs a new home.

$800 at Amazon
