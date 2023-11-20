One of Our Favorite Video Doorbells of 2023 Has Hit Its Best Price to Date for Black Friday

There are lots of ways to protect your home when you're gone, whether it's floodlights, motion sensors or DIY security equipment. That can all get expensive, though, if you have a big property. If you only care to check on who's coming and going, a video doorbell is a simple solution. Luckily, one of our favorite models of 2023, the second-gen Google Nest Doorbell, has an excellent Black Friday deal on it at Amazon where it is seeing a huge $60 in savings.

That drops the battery-powered version down to $120 from $160, which equals its best ever price. Prefer to go the hard-wired route? You can save $50 on the wired version and score it for $130.

The two Nest Doorbell variants are mostly the same, with a 720p HD resolution, HDR support, night vision, and built-in speaker and microphone, which allows you to easily chat with visitors and delivery drivers. Both devices are IP54-rated for weather resistance and work great wither other Nest-branded or Google Assistant-enabled smart home devices. You'll get event recording up to three hours without the need for a subscription, which is ideal if you don't want to commit to paying a monthly fee if you're just trying out your first video doorbell. A Nest Aware subscription does unlock some additional features, like up to 60 days of event video history, that you can add on later if you want.

The battery-equipped model is slightly larger to accommodate the batteries, and the wired-in version offers the option of 24/7 video recording due to its constant source of power.

Just note that there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best Amazon Black Friday deals currently available for even more bargains.