One of Our Favorite Smart Scales Is Down to Its Best-Ever Price

A smart scale can be one of the best fitness gifts you can buy for yourself or anyone else on their fitness journey. That's because the smart scales can help you track all sorts of stats, making it easier to stay accountable and honest with yourself when you're pushing forward with weight training, running or anything else. And thanks to a deal today, you can grab on of our favorite options, the Eufy P2 Pro, for $35 off on Amazon, thanks to an on-page coupon. Down to $45, this is as low as we've ever seen it go.

This smart scale can track 16 different measurements including your heart rate, weight, body fat, BMI, muscle and bone mass and even create a virtual 3D model of your body. This data is all tracked with a high degree of accuracy, and can interface with the the EufyLife app to allow you to really go hard on the statistics side of fitness and training.

When comparing smart scales, CNET fitness expert Giselle Castro-Sloboda picked it out as the best option for those needing a scale that supports multiple users. She said, "If you're looking for a scale that allows you to have unlimited profiles and a user-friendly interface, then you'll like the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro," which means it's great for student houses or big families. She also praised its sleek design and the mix of stats that allow for a "a practical approach to body composition."

The EufyLife app also connects well with Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit apps too, which makes it easier to tie everything together. This is definitely one of the best fitness deals today, so make sure you act fast to get it before it's gone. Alternatively, you can go for the Eufy Smart Scale P2 instead, which is currently down from $50 to $30. It can track most of the same body measurements, though it uses electrode pads rather than an ITO-coated surface meaning you have to stand in a specific spot for an accurate reading.