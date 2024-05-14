One of Our Favorite Roku Streaming Sticks Is Just $34, but Probably Not for Long

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the best Roku streaming sticks we've tested, and at $50 it isn't normally an expensive option either. But that doesn't mean that there aren't ways to get one even cheaper and right now one of the best Roku deals will get you the Streaming Stick 4K for just $34.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports 4K video output as you'd expect given that less-than-cryptic name, while you'll also find all of your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Apple TV Plus and others ready and raring to go. There is even support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 to get the very best-looking image possible, too.

You might be thinking that you already have all of the smarts you need built right into your TV, and you might be right. But those smart TVs often have pretty terrible interfaces and can be incredibly slow, too. That can make picking up a good quality streaming stick a no-brainer, and then there are the older TVs that produce great pictures but don't have a smart app to call their own. In those cases, you won't want to miss out on this deal.

We're big fans of this streaming stuck but we're even bigger fans of the Roku Express Streaming Stick. It's our top pick, and you can pick one of those up for $29 right now. It's a cheaper option but you'll miss out on support for Dolby Vision, so factor that into your decision.