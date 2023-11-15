One of Our Favorite Portable Power Stations Is $600 Off This Side of Black Friday

Having a portable power station can be very useful, whether you tend to head out camping or just need backup power at home. And if you're off the grid for an extended period of time, being able to recharge a portable power station is important, which is where solar power comes in. While this is only part of our favorite solar generator, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro is on sale as part of the ongoing Black Friday sales this month for $1,299 instead of the regular $1,899.

As the name alludes to, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro has 2,160 watt-hours of stated charge, although our tests found that it only uses around 86% of that, which is an industry standard and helps extend battery life. Besides having an impressive capacity, what really sets the Explorer 2000 Pro apart is that it has up to 1,400 watts of charging through solar panels. That puts it leagues ahead of the competition and will let you charge it in about two and a half hours, although that's only if you have the six 200-watt panels, which can get expensive.

Besides the fast charging and large capacity, the Explorer 2000 Pro has all the ports and features you'd expect, including 2,200 watts of AC power output, which should be more than enough to run most appliances and machines for a little bit. The ports are three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, two USB-C PD 100-watt ports and one car outlet, so it's very versatile for camping and for the home.

All that said, it's important to keep in mind that the deal above only includes the power station without any solar panels. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker if you already have them, but if you don't, you can grab one of the SolarSaga 200-watt solar panels for $499 (with Prime), and it still works cheaper to grab the power station and panels separately than going for one of the pre-configured bundles if you are a Prime subscriber.