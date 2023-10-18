One of Our Favorite Portable Power Stations Has a Massive $500 Discount

Whether you're the type to go camping for fun or just want to be prepared in an emergency, a some sort of power generator is a must-buy. Luckily for you, one of our favorite portable power stations -- the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 -- is on sale with a huge $500 price cut. Originally $1,300, you can grab it for just $799 while this deal lasts.

As the name might suggest, the FlashSpeed 1500 has an impressive 1548Wh capacity that will easily last you a long time when charging peripherals like laptops or speakers. You can get around 130 full recharges of a phone if you need to, and with the maximum 3,000-watt output, you could even run some high-capacity devices like a coffee maker or a microwave. It can also be expanded up to 3096Wh with the Vtoman 1548Wh extra battery, which is also going for a discounted price of $699 rather than $999.

As for what you can charge, the FlashSpeed 1500 has 12 ports, with some really interesting additions. There are, of course, the typical things you'd expect, such as two 100w USB-C ports, four USB ports, a DC port and three AC ports. What's interesting, though, is that it even has a port for jump-starting your car, making it a great companion to take with you when you go anywhere, especially camping or off-roading. It also has a bright flashlight in the back that will come in handy when being out in the wild, and it even has three different brightness levels, a pulsing mode and an SOS light mode.

As for charging, you have three options: you can power it from a standard house outlet, using a DC barrel port, or with solar panels. The interesting thing is that you can use all three to charge simultaneously, so you could potentially charge the total 1,500Wh capacity in about 45 minutes, which is very impressive and the main reason it is one of our top picks. The FlashSpeed 1500 also has an AC passthrough feature so that you can connect it to a computer or TV, and it can function as an uninterruptible power supply, which makes the FlashSpeed 1500 a very versatile portable power station.