One of Our Favorite Portable Bluetooth Speakers Is Down to $95 Today

Trying to find an affordable Bluetooth speaker isn't terribly hard these days, but when you also want solid sound quality, the list gets shorter.

The JBL Flip 6 is one of our favorite Bluetooth wireless speakers, and while it normally goes for $130, Woot has marked them down to , saving you $35. This deal is only available today while supplies last, so act sooner rather than later if you want to snag one.

The Flip 6 is a small and lightweight option for people who want to carry their Bluetooth speaker with them on the go. At well under two pounds, it fits in a bag or large pocket and can be carried with ease. And it has good sound quality, too. The Flip 6 features two-way drivers and dual passive radiators, all of which help deliver powerful sound with a deep bass for a speaker of its size.

It charges via USB-C and has up to 12 hours of playback per charge, making it an ideal choice for when you're on the go or hanging out somewhere without outlets. And if you need to juice up your phone or tablet's battery, you can also use the speaker as a power bank and allow your device to charge.

With an IPX67 rating, it's fully waterproof and dustproof so you can use it pretty much anywhere, even the beach. It can even be submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes, so spills, splashes or inclement weather shouldn't damage your device. At under $100, this is a solid deal for anyone looking for a Bluetooth speaker that can provide bass and clarity in a small package.