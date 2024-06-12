One of Our Favorite Bluetooth Speakers Is Just $64 for a Limited Time Only

The Anker Soundcore Motion 300 Bluetooth wireless speaker is among our favorite models and while there is no shortage of great Bluetooth speakers on the market, it never hurts to get one that's well-recommended. In this instance you can even pick one of these speakers up with a 20% discount as well, slashing the price to just $64. Note that this is a limited-time discount so it's one that won't stick around for long. Unfortunately, we don't know for sure just how long that will be.

This speaker has plenty going for it starting with the powerful 30-watt stereo sound and punchy bass that ensures you'll get great quality audio no matter where you listen. You'll be able to listen just about anywhere as well thanks to the long-life 13-hour battery and IPX7 waterproofing. If you're on the hunt for a wireless speaker for the pool, this might well be the model for you.

Other features of note here include support for wireless hi-resolution sound as well as SmartTune technology that promises to automatically adjust the direction and orientation of the built-in speaker to create the most dynamic sound possible, no matter the scenario.

Note that this Bluetooth speaker deal is only available on the black model. Prefer to keep your audio more personal? Our collection of the very best headphone deals is sure to have a bargain for everyone.