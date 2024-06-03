One of Our Favorite Anker Chargers Is Back Down to Its Best Price

Be it a phone, a tablet or any other portable device, power can be an issue if your days are long and outlets are few and far between. Thankfully, a portable charger can help you avoid the energy issue entirely, and there's an excellent deal on the Anker 733 charger and power bank combo at the moment that brings the price down by 37% on Amazon. That means it's just $63 instead of the usual $100 -- a record-low price there.

This device features on both our lists of the best portable chargers for Android and best power banks for iPhone, and for good reason. Not only is it multifunctional, but it is also powerful and surprisingly compact. It combines a 65-watt wall charger with a 10,000-mAh portable battery, giving you the best of both worlds. It's capable of delivering fast charging via two USB-C ports and even has a fast-charging USB-A port, too.

It can handle more powerful devices like laptops, but you'll need to actually plug it in in order for that to work. Aside from the ability to charge more than one device at a time and a great capacity, our favorite thing about this charger is how versatile it is. The range of outputs makes it great for so many different bits of tech, and it's a solid buy with such a sizable discount.