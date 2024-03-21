On-the-Go Shakes and Smoothies Are Easy With This $45 Portable Blender

Grab-and-go smoothies aren't just for your local shop. With the right blender, you can get that same convenience at home and on the go. QVC has marked the $77 Ninja Blast rechargeable blender down to just $45 this weekend, making it a great time to splurge on this blender-cup combo for yourself. If you're a regular gym-goer or just want a convenient way to get your shakes to and from work, this is a solid option. Be quick; this deal ends on March 24.

Whether you're at home or away, this portable blender makes up to 18 ounces of smoothies, protein shakes, salsa and more in just minutes. It comes with the blending cup, a sip lid, a cup cap, a blade cover, the blender motor base and a USB charging cable. That means you can blend your beverage and then drink it using the same cup, making things simple when you're in a hurry.

It has separate blend and power buttons and should be able to blend frozen fruit and ice without any issues. The sip lid also has a handle to make it easy to carry. It stands at less than 7 inches tall and weighs under 2 pounds, making it an easy option to take with you. Plus, it will fit into standard cup holders. Everything except the motor base is dishwasher safe, meaning cleanup will be as fast and easy as blending your favorite beverages. There are six different color variants, so you can choose the one that best fits your style.

If you're new to QVC, you can take $15 off your first order of $35 or more when you use code NEW2024. That would bring this blender down to just $30.

Looking for other gear to make your fitness journey a little easier? We've found plenty of Apple Watch deals and fitness deals to help you meet your goals without breaking the bank.