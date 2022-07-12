On Amazon Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE Is Just the Right Price

Amazon Prime Day has changed my opinion on the Galaxy S21 FE -- at least for now. Samsung's middle-tier phone has a lot going for it, but the Galaxy S21 FE also feels overpriced at its usual price of $700. Now, Amazon is selling it for $490 on Prime Day, a price that finally sets it apart from the Galaxy S22 lineup in a meaningful way.

That's a discount of $210 compared to its usual price. Not too long ago, I wrote about why the Galaxy S21 FE failed to stand out the way its predecessor did. The Galaxy S20 FE was $300 less expensive than the Galaxy S20 was when it launched, making it feel like a notable bargain. But the Galaxy S21 FE was only $100 cheaper than the Galaxy S22, which didn't feel like a big enough difference to justify buying what is essentially a previous-generation phone.

Don't get me wrong, I enjoyed using the Galaxy S21 FE thanks to its relatively long battery life, crisp triple-lens camera and spacious screen. It just didn't seem like a great value when weighed against the $800 Galaxy S22 and other competitors like the $600 Google Pixel 6, both of which are also on sale for Prime Day.

At this price, the Galaxy S21 FE is a no-brainer, particularly for shoppers who just want a reliable, affordable Android phone. It's only $40 more expensive than the Galaxy A53 5G, which has an inferior camera and slower performance. Check out our additional coverage to learn more about the Galaxy S21 FE and how it compares to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy A53 5G.